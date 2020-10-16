The Middle Tennessee Christian School Cougars hosted the GCA Lions tonight. The Cougars are looking to turn things around as they have dropped their last two games making them 2-4 on the year.

GCA would score first, but miss the PAT to make it 6-0. Then MTCS would score about two minutes later and take the lead 7-6.

In the second quarter, GCA would score on a short touchdown pass to retake the lead 13-7. However, MTCS would respond again with a touchdown of their own and they would convert a two-point conversation to make it 15-13.

Then just before halftime, MTCS would punch in another touchdown, but they would miss the PAT. The MTCS lead would be 21-13 heading into halftime.

To start the second half, GCA would score first cutting the MTCS lead to 21-20. MTCS would stop the momentum though by scoring a touchdown and increasing their lead to 27-20 after missing the PAT.

GCA would tie things up not too long after with a touchdown. MTCS would respond and score a touchdown to go up 35-27 before the end of the third.

The fourth quarter would be back and forth with neither team able to pull away. In the end, it came down to the MTCS defense and they held strong. They stopped GCA on a third and fourth and goal from the two yard line to hold on for the victory.

