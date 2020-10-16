The Oakland Patriots travel to take on the Riverdale Warriors this week in the high school football regular season. Riverdale enters play riding a sizzling 6 game win streak. The Warriors are 6-1 on the season.

Oakland enters play 8-0 (2 games cancelled due to COVID-19 that count as wins for the Patriots). The last time they were in action, the Patriots shut out the Brentwood Bruins 37-0.

Oakland forced a bad snap by Riverdale and the ball sailed out of the end zone for a Patriot safety and Oakland took a 2-0 lead.

Oakland would score a touchdown run to make it 9-0. Riverdale would not be denied later in the second quarter though as they scored a touchdown to make it 9-7.

Then as time expired in the first half, Oakland scored on touchdown pass to make it 16-7 at halftime.

Out of halftime, Oakland would add to their lead with a touchdown making it 23-7. The Patriots would score once more in the fourth quarter to increase their lead to 30-7.

The Patriots kept their undefeated season alive tonight as they beat Riverdale. The improve to 9-0. Riverdale’s winning streak came to an end tonight. They are now 6-2 on the year.

