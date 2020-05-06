William Thomas Shea, age 63 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was a proud native of Queens, New York and was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Clifford Shea Jr (passed away on March 7th 2020) and Joan Marie Shea.

William (Bill) to his family and friends was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Queens, N.Y. and St. Michaels Catholic Church in Hudson, Fl. whilst he was a past resident of Florida. Bill Shea following in his father’s footsteps, was a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus member in Queens, N.Y. and a proud Cub Scout leader for his son Ryan with the Boy Scouts of America while he was a resident of Florida. Bill also loved coaching his son’s Baseball teams while he was in the Greater Hudson Little League. Bill loved supporting his son Ryan whether it was in Karate, Baseball, or Hockey and was a very proud father.

William Shea served his country proudly and was specially selected to be part of a traveling team of TSA agents within the Department of Homeland Security and assigned to Tampa International Airport, Washington-Dulles International Airport, LaGuardia International Airport, and his favorite post in Key West, Florida.

He is survived by his only son, Ryan Joseph Shea, (a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps who decided to enlist in the Marines after seeing his father’s passion to give back to his country), Ryan’s wife Chelcey Lynore Shea and his grandchildren Liam and Landon Shea, all from Florida. His sisters’ Susan Shea Zaidinski and husband Thomas of New York, and Barbara Shea Cichocki and husband Wayne of Florida. Two nieces, Susan’s daughters, Lisa Matthew and husband Michael having two children of their own Brynn Marie and Michael James Jr, and his younger niece Kaila Nicole, of N.Y. As well as a nephew, Barbara’s son Wayne Michael Cichocki Jr. He is also survived by many other family members especially his best friend of 50 years whom he considered his brother, Louis Marino and wife Liz, who was also a very close friend. Bill was a very proud Godfather to Louis’ son Anthony, the Marino family all residing in the Bronx, N.Y.

William Thomas Shea was loved by everyone he met and was an outstanding father and friend. He carried the torch high and never backed away from a challenge. As his pal Frank Sinatra said, “He stood tall, and did it his way”. William Shea went safely home on April 30th. He “slipped the surly bonds of earth to touch the face of God” and he is at peace.

There will be a celebration of life memorial to honor him at a future time due to the current circumstances within the country. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Shea family at www.woodfinchapel.com.