Wednesday, May 6, Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group published guidance for small group, non-contact recreation businesses to reopen. Gov. Bill Lee previously announced these businesses could reopen May 8.

Business Process Adaptations

Sanitize shared resources (such as throwing axes, bowling balls, rented shoes, and other equipment) after each use, and sanitize all high-traffic areas and high-touch surfaces (such as counters, check-out areas, keypads, restrooms) every two hours and when visibly dirty

Place hand sanitizer locations in high traffic areas, including check-in/out counters, lobbies, elevator areas, food services entrances, and meeting room entrances, if any

Use plastic shields or barriers between customers and employees at service counters, and clean such shields or barriers frequently (every two hours and when visibly dirty)

Use a clearly designated entrance and a separate clearly designated exit to maintain social distancing

Add social distancing “reminder” signs, such as floor decals and audio announcements to encourage customers to be mindful of maintaining 6-feet of distance

Remove all self-serve items on the premises (e.g., self-service bowling ball, golf club, and other selection stations); have staff provide such items to patrons directly

Limit self-service options (customer samples, communal packaging, food/beverages, etc.). For on-site food and beverage services, follow restaurant guidelines issued by Economic Recovery Group (see full Restaurant guidelines here)

Modify check-in and payment processes to observe social distancing and implement sanitization measures (e.g., no shared pens, use contact-less payments where possible)

Any youth or adult team leagues, activities, or sports should remain closed temporarily to discourage large gatherings (e.g., bowling leagues)

Any activities or areas that are likely to result in physical contact between individuals (e.g., laser tag venues) should be closed temporarily

Any common areas where social distancing is difficult or impossible to maintain (e.g., playgrounds, children’s “ball pits”) should be closed temporarily

Encourage parent/guardian supervision for all children when participating in recreational activities, and ensure that children are able to comply with applicable guidelines (e.g., social distancing, wear face coverings). Note that cloth face coverings should NOT be put on babies and children under age two because of the danger of suffocation

Where possible, customers should be encouraged to schedule appointments or call-ahead reservations

Prohibit use of waiting areas to avoid congregation (e.g., could adopt such practices as notifying customers by call or text message)

Consumer Protection

Screen customers for illness upon entry to the facility

Customers should wear cloth face coverings according to CDC guidance

Limit the number of customers inside any facility at a given time for indoor activities to 50 percent or less of occupancy based on Tennessee’s Building and Fire Code

Limit group sizes to ensure compliance with state and CDC social distancing guidelines (less than 10 persons):

For example: At bowling centers and mini-golf, limit customers per lane or group (e.g., no more than 6)

For example: At bowling centers and mini-golf, limit customers per lane or group (e.g., no more than 6) Adjust equipment layout and close or restrict access to equipment to maintain appropriate social distancing among customers (e.g., at least 6 feet of separation)

For example: in facilities that have lanes or stations, like bowling centers, golf driving ranges, or axe-throwing establishments, only open every other lane or station

For example: in arcades, limit the number of games so that each game can be spaced more than 6 feet apart

For example: in climbing gyms, only open a portion of climbing paths to customers

Avoid combining persons or small groups with other non-related or non-associated persons or small groups, even if such combined group is less than 10 persons, unless appropriate social distancing can be maintained by the combined group

Require customers to clean equipment they come in contact with using disinfecting wipes before and after each use

Keep doors and windows open where possible and secure to improve ventilation for indoor activities

Recommend that persons more vulnerable or at-risk for COVID-19 as identified by the CDC—including those who are over the age of 65 or those who have severe underlying medical conditions—take extra precaution or refrain from use of the facility during initial phases of re-opening

Employee Protection

Screen and temperature-check all employees reporting to work for COVID-19 symptoms

Employees should increase hygiene practices—wash hands more frequently, avoid touching face, practice good respiratory etiquette when coughing or sneezing. Change any protective garments on a regular basis and sanitize reusable garments such as aprons or smocks at least once per day

Employees should wear a cloth face covering (not N-95 or medical masks, which should be reserved for healthcare workers) and other personal protection items as recommended by the CDC; if masks become wet or visibly dirty, the mask should be replaced

All employees should wash hands between serving each customer, and more frequently as necessary. If appropriate for the service provided, gloves are recommended and should be discarded after each customer. The use of gloves should not be considered a replacement for frequent handwashing

Perform regular disinfection of high-touch surface areas (e.g., door handles, counter space, light switches, tools and instruments) at least every two hours and when visibly dirty

View the full guidance here.

The Economic Recovery Group (ERG), composed of 30 leaders from the public and private sector, is crafting guidance to assist businesses in a safe reopening. The industry representatives participating in the ERG collectively represent over 140,000 Tennessee businesses that employ over 2.5M Tennesseans. More information about ERG is available here