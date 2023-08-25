OBITUARY: William Howard Steele Jr.

William Howard Steele, Jr., age 85, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Steele, Sr. and Juanita Duncan Lawrence; daughter, Manita Bennett; and great-grandson, Darren Cook.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Goodson Steele; daughters, Rhonda Cook and Angela Harden (Rich Katchur); grandchildren, William Bradley Allen, Nikki Bennett, Daniel Harden, Ashley Cook; great-grandchildren, Trent Allen, Kamryn Harden, Clayton Harden; his beloved four-legged companion, Pixie; and many other family and friends.

Mr. Steele worked as a codes inspector in Nashville for 25 years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 25, 2023 at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna from 5:00-7:00 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

