Mr. Wayne Duke passed away at his residence on Thursday, April 21, 2022, he was 65 years old.

He was born in Davidson County and lived most of his life in Rutherford County. He worked as an industrial mechanic at Vijon in Smyrna, TN. Wayne graduated from Antioch High School in 1976 and served our country in The United States Army.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Issac Duke and Shirley Duke; and brother, Johnny Duke.

He is survived by his wife, Tanya Duke; sons, Jeremy Duke and Sammy Duke; daughters, Sunnye Duke, Tierra Duke, and Trendy Duke; brother, William Duke; and 3 grandchildren

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 12:00 PM on Tuesday at Jennings and Ayers with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating.

Please leave online condolences for Cecil at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South church street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/