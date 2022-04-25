James Curtis Coleman, age 59, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Stones River Hospital in Woodbury, Tennessee.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. James worked for Bumpus Harley Davidson.

Curtis was preceded in death by his father, James E. Coleman.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Coleman.

Visitation with the family is from 4:00 Pm until 7:00 Pm on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 1:00 PM Monday, April 25, 2022, with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with friends and family serving as active pallbearers.

