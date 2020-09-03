Wanda Faye Beane, age 87 of Smyrna, Tennessee, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was a native of Ardmore, OK and a daughter of the late John and Ruth Cothran. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Beane, Sr. and a son, Terry Lee Beane.

Survivors include two sons, Aubrey Beane, Jr. of Smyrna and Rooster Beane and wife Lori of Granbury, TX; grandchildren, Curtis Beane and wife Emily and Ryan Beane and wife Carlie, all of Nashville, Brittany Beane of Murfreesboro; great grandchildren, Jackson, Jaden, Ryder, Lillian and Waylon Beane; a brother, Billy Cothran of Murfreesboro; and two sisters, Thelma Holley and Linda Belt, both of Ardmore, OK.

Mrs. Beane was a longtime employee of Gil’s Ace Hardware in Smyrna.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

An online guestbook is available for the Beane family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Wanda Faye Beane, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.