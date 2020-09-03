Larry Gilbert Tomlinson, age 81, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. A native of Nashville, TN, he was the son of the late Leslie B. and Martha Dawson Tomlinson. He was also preceded in death by his grandchild, Jared Joyce.

He is survived by his son, William “Billy” Tomlinson; daughters, Denise Blair and her husband Gary, Jeanne Boner and her husband Charlie, Tina Evans and her husband Sid, Penny Owens and her husband Frankie, and Mandi Bates and her husband Daniel; brothers, Leslie B. Tomlinson and William H. Tomlinson; sisters, Nancy Weathers and Beverly Marquar; fifteen grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Tomlinson was a member of Radnor Baptist Church. He was a retired butcher. He was a loving father, brother and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Jason Joyce, Aaron Boner, Donovan Bates, Trevor Boner, Christopher Boner, Nathan Kemper, Colton Blair, and Jagger Goins will serve as pallbearers.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Brother Dean Sisk will officiate.

