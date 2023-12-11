OBITUARY: Walter Kemp Jenkins

Walter Kemp Jenkins, age 91, passed away in Murfreesboro, TN on Thursday, December 7, 2023. He was the 10th of 12 children and the last living child born to the late Seaton and Buna Jenkins of Lebanon, TN.

Walter was preceded in death by his first wife of 48 years, Sarah Elizabeth Allen Jenkins, who died in 2008. He was also preceded in death by his 11 brothers and sisters Zelma, Garland (Lorraine), Conie (Evelyn), Ponie Lee, Polly George, Margie, Seaton Jr., Charlie (Anne), James, Margaret Ann Agee, and Robert (Ann).

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Overall) Jenkins, who he married in 2010. He is also survived by a daughter, Melanie (Ken) Haynes of Christiana and a son, David Jenkins of Murfreesboro; 2 grandchildren, Nathan, and Ashley Haynes; Linda’s children and grandchildren, Amber (Buddy) Jordan, Virginia and Zachary, and Benton (Katie) Overall, Madelynn and Addison; brother-in-law, Jerry Agee of Cedar Hill, TX; sister-in-law, Joyce Jenkins of Murfreesboro; and many beloved nephews and nieces. He was a devoted husband, father, Granddaddy, G-Daddy, WaWa, brother and uncle.

After working various jobs, Walter settled into a long career with Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corporation from 1959 until his retirement in 1994. He was also a long-time member of North Boulevard Church of Christ where he served as an Elder from 1994-2016 and a Board Member for Churches of Christ Disaster Relief in Nashville, where he planned to retire from at the end of this year.

He had a compassionate heart for those in need. He coordinated the clothing giveaways and Christmas food basket drive at North Boulevard for many years, in addition to coordinating and helping with rebuilding efforts after natural disasters in various parts of the Southeastern United States.

Walter’s smile and laughter were legendary, and his storytelling was second to none. He never met a stranger, in part because he knew people across all parts of Tennessee from his career. He loved his God, his family, car rides through the countryside, stops at any ice cream shop and the Tennessee Vols athletic teams. Walter will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Visitation with the family was Sunday, December 10th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at North Boulevard Church of Christ (1112 North Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130). The funeral service will be held on Monday, December 11th at 11:00 AM at North Boulevard Church of Christ with a visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Bro. David Young, Bro. Tony Holt, and Bro. Julian Goodpaster will officiate. A graveside and burial will follow at 1:00 PM at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon, TN. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Jenkins can be made to North Boulevard Church of Christ or Churches of Christ Disaster Relief (410 Allied Drive, Nashville, TN 37211).

