OBITUARY: Timothy Belcher Mullins

Timothy Belcher Mullins, age 56 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

He was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Thomas Estill Mullins and Dorothy Mullins.

Timothy had worked for Rutherford County Schools and was a Christian.

Timothy is survived by his sisters, Vallie Reed, Beverly Mullins, brothers, Howard T. Mullins and wife Cherry, Jimmy Reed and wife Shelia; father; Mike Belcher; fiancé, Debbie Bratten her children, Lori Diciaula and husband Nick and Jason Bratten and wife Mandy Lee; six nieces and a host of other family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County. www.bgcrc.net

A private family service will be held at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

