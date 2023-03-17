OBITUARY: Clifford Eugene Richeson III

Clifford Eugene Richeson III, 75, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

He was born in Eldorado, Illinois on April 14, 1947, a son of Clifford Richeson, Jr. and Wanda L. Richeson.

Preceded in death by his parents and cousins Jim and Don Richeson.

Survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Bonnie Tinsley, brother Bob Richeson (Denise), daughter Pema Richeson, son-in-law Dr. Edward Fox, brother-in-arms David Anderson (Kathy), cousin Sue Rindfleisch, nieces Christina Hennig, Angie Diaz, and nephew Bobby Richeson.

Cliff graduated from Richwoods Comm High School, Peoria and Illinois State University with a Masters in Industrial Technology in 1977.

He enlisted in the Army in 1966 and served in the ARP platoon, D troop (Air), 1st Squadron, 4th US Cavalry, First Infantry Division based at the Old French Commando Camp, Phu Loi, South Vietnam. Among his decorations, he earned the Air Medal (US Government), the NDSM, VSM, RVNCM, ARCOM, and CIB (1st award) from the Dept of Defense.

In 1981 he joined WABCO Haulpak in Peoria, Illinois and was sent to South East Asia where for the next 15 years he worked out of Singapore, India, and Hong Kong for Komatsu-Dresser as regional sales and Singapore depot manager.

He returned to the US and carried on managing heavy equipment for L.B. Smith and Wirtgen America International.

When he left heavy equipment manufacturing in 2000, he joined International Fiduciary Managers in Nashville as a Corporate Accounts Manager. And starting in 2005 he was Lead Tax Preparer for Liberty Tax Service in Murfreesboro. He was most recently self-employed as a tax preparer certified by the IRS.

Cliff was Jack-of-all-trades and master of ALL. When he graduated from ISU, he was invited to be a college instructor at Illinois Central College.

He was Mister DIY and could fix anything. He was a gifted woodworker and a great reader, including the classics and war history. He was a bird watcher and feeder and had applied to have his small half-acre designated a wildlife preserve. He loved the music of Willie Nelson.

Starting in 2004 Cliff volunteered as a Range Safety Officer at the Stones River Hunter Education Center and addressed our State Legislature on behalf of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in Tennessee.

He loved airplanes and was an officer in the Murfreesboro EAA (Experimental Aircraft Assoc). He was building a light sport 2-seater in his basement when he passed away. He was an organ donor and lifelong blood plasma donor.

Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Disabled American Veterans, DAV.org.

