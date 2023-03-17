Murfreesboro Police Investigating Homicide; Person of Interest in Custody

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (March 16, 2023) Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives responded to an unknown problem at a home in West Murfreesboro that ended a homicide investigation on Thursday, March 16.

A female victim was found deceased inside the garage of a home on Swanson Lane around 4 p.m.

A person of interest is in custody.

Detectives said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation continues.

No other details are available currently.