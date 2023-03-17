Murfreesboro Police Investigating Homicide; Person of Interest in Custody

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
111
Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives responded to an unknown problem at a home in West Murfreesboro that ended a homicide investigation
Photo from Murfreesboro Police

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (March 16, 2023) Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives responded to an unknown problem at a home in West Murfreesboro that ended a homicide investigation on Thursday, March 16.

A female victim was found deceased inside the garage of a home on Swanson Lane around 4 p.m.

A person of interest is in custody.

Detectives said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation continues.

No other details are available currently.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here