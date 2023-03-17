Murfreesboro City Schools Announces New Leadership

(Murfreesboro, TN)- Dr. Trey Duke is proud to announce the addition of Ken Rocha & Don Bartch as members of the Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) Senior Leadership Team serving as Assistant Superintendents beginning July 2023. These appointments follow the retirement announcements of Mr. Joe Marlin and Mr. Ralph Ringstaff.

“I am honored to have served with Joe and Ralph for the past two years as Director,” says Duke. “Both individuals have a keen knowledge of education, and they portray the values and mission of MCS. Although they will be called upon for future projects, their daily presence will be missed incredibly.”

The search for new Assistant Superintendents was comprehensive and included multi-disciplinary interview teams. “I feel certain that we have chosen the right leaders for the work ahead,” says Duke.

Rocha has been named Assistant Superintendent for Student Support Services. In his new role, Rocha will be responsible for coordinating, overseeing, and providing administrative direction and support for the student support services department which includes Attendance, Federal Programs, Coordinated School Health, and Social-Emotional-Behavioral Support.

Bartch has been named Assistant Superintendent of School Operations and will coordinate, oversee, and provide administrative direction and supervision for the district’s school operations departments which includes the Human Resources, ESP, Nursing, Security, Transportation, and Maintenance departments as well as all other school operation programs.

Rocha joined MCS in 2021 with over 20 years of experience and has most recently served as principal of Bradley Academy. Prior to joining MCS, Rocha served in various education leadership positions including at the school and central office level.

“Rocha is a proven leader with a problem-solving mindsight. His insight into school culture along with his knowledge of the state and federal laws, policies, and procedures, will allow him to excel in this new role,” says Duke. “Rocha will engage stakeholders and provide leadership for our student support services team.”

Bartch joined Murfreesboro City Schools in 2005 and played key roles in the building and opening of Scales and Overall Creek Elementary. He has since led Overall to become one of the first elementary schools to be given the Tennessee STEM designation. As a proven administrator, Bartch serves as a mentor to new principals and has served as host for over 40 schools and districts seeking information on STEM education and accreditation over the last five years.

“Thank you to the many members of our team who participated in the interviews and provided valued feedback,” says Duke. “This input helped determine that Rocha and Bartch’s leadership, experience, and abilities were the right fit to help lead Murfreesboro City Schools.”

Rocha and Bartch will join the existing MCS Senior Leadership team of Dr. Trey Duke, Sheri Arnette, Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Curriculum, Kim Williams, Director of Finance, Elizabeth Taylor, Attorney, and Lisa Trail, Director of Communications & Strategic Initiatives.

MCS will begin interviewing for the principal positions for Bradley Academy and Overall Creek in April. A full transition plan has been established to allow families and staff an opportunity to have input in the leadership of their schools.

Murfreesboro City Schools remains a whole-child focused school district serving over 9,000 students in 13 schools.