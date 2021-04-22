Thomas Patrick O'Hern

Thomas “Tom” Patrick O’Hern, of LaVergne, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. He was born in Pittsburg, PA to the late Emmett O’Hern Sr. and Texanna O’Hern. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Emmett O’Hern Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Tammy O’Hern; his sons, Brandon O’Hern, Ryan O’Hern, Alex O’Hern, and Keith Morris; daughter, Jamie Morrison; 7 grandchildren; brother, Bill O’Hern; and sister, Trudy O’Hern.

Tom was a 33 year employee of Wegmann Automotive, serving as distribution manager at the time of his death. He enjoyed the mountains and just being outside. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed dearly.

Arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. No services are a planned.


