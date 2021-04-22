Mr. Raymond “Arnold” Smith, age 76, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021. He was born in Glasgow, KY to the late William Ruel and Virginia Helen Lewis Smith. Arnold proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He then owned Smith Body Shop before becoming manager for Hippodrome Nissan’s body shop. He restored several award winning cars for his friends to take to shows and restored antique gas pumps. Arnold enjoyed his friends at Jim Bo’s in Auburntown, TN. He was a faithful member of Millersburg Baptist Church and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Arnold is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sylvia Smith; sons, Phillip Smith and his wife Catherine of Auburntown and Steven Smith and his wife Katie of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Hartley Faye Smith, Aaron Rhett Smith, and Steven and Katie’s first born on the way; and numerous friends he considered family.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Republican Grove Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.