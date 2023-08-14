OBITUARY: Thelma ‘Dooley’ Jennings Owen

Thelma “Dooley” Jennings Owen, age 101, passed into her eternal home with her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at Alive Hospice.

Thelma was born on September 21, 1921 to the late Selmer and Lena Jennings in Huntsville, Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hoyte “Red” Owen, Sr. and toddler son, Richard Lee Owen. She was also preceded in death by her five brothers, Marvin Jennings, James Jennings, Austin Jennings, and Bob Jennings, all of Woodbury, TN and Carl Jennings of Dechard, TN.

Thelma is survived by her sons, Hoyte (Linda) Owen of Murfreesboro, TN and Robert (Karen) Owen of Lascassas, TN; grandchildren, Will (Jaymie) Owen, Jake (Kristi) Owen of Murfreesboro, TN, Brad (Amanda) Owen of Newport, NC, Eric (Randi) Owen of Lascassas, TN, Daniel (Sarah) McCall of Murfreesboro, TN, and Kelly Bunge of Lascassas, TN. Her legacy will extend for generations through her 13 great-grandchildren, Drew, Campbell, Emerson, Summer, Charlie, Aubrey, Mason, Tyler, and Jacob Hank Owen, Madeline and Anna McCall, Xander and Nova Bunge. She is also survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Jane Jennings and several nieces and nephews.

Dooley was the “matriarch” of her very large extended Jennings family. She was much loved and appreciated, especially for her superb cooking, including the “dressing” she prepared for the annual Jennings family Thanksgiving, which she hosted and/or organized for over 50 years.

Thelma was a member of Woodbury First Baptist Church in her younger years. For over 65 years she has been a faithful member of Murfreesboro First Baptist Church, where at the time of her passing, she was the oldest living member. Her love for her Hope Sunday School Class was shown by her faithful attendance until just two years ago, when she was no longer physically able to attend.

Thelma worked briefly in the banking industry in her early adult years. The primary years of her life were devoted to being a housewife and mother, while supporting “Red” as he farmed and taught school in Rutherford County. In later years, she remained active with various jobs at the old Harvey’s store and at the Post Office located in the Reeves Sain Pharmacy.

The family would like to thank the kind folks at Stones River Manor for their excellent and loving care over the past two years.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at Riverside Cemetery at 3:00 PM with Pam Pilote, Minister to Senior Adults of Murfreesboro First Baptist Church officiating. Pallbearers will be Will, Brad, Jake, and Eric Owen, Douglas, Bill, and Mike Jennings, William Patterson, Bill Patterson, and Charles Hawkins. Her great-grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to either Woodbury First Baptist Church or Murfreesboro First Baptist Church.

