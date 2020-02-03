Terry Franklin Rodgers, age 75, passed away January 29, 2020 at Alive Hospice Facility in Murfreesboro. He was born in Dyersburg and a resident of Rutherford County.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Viola Agnes Hill Rodgers and Cleve B. Rodgers. He is survived by his wife, Janette Rodgers

No service is planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.