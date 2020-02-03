Two J’s Grille, which recently opened in North Murfreesboro at 3242 Memorial Blvd, offers an extensive menu with pasta, burger, sandwich and pizza options.

Atmosphere

Two J’s has a comfortable, familiar atmosphere with brick walls and butcher-block tables. A warming fireplace greets customers as they enter into the main dining area. It has the same good-natured and friendly feel as its sister establishment, The Boulevard, near Middle Tennessee State University.

“We opened on this side of town because the area is underserved,” said co-owner Jeff Nebel. “But we are picky. We held off for a while until a great opportunity appeared with this space. It is far enough away from the Boulevard, yet known by customers.”

Food Options

While there are many similarities to the Boulevard, they have shaped the menu to be different. They offer appetizers, quinoa bowls, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizza, calzones, and several entrees. The most popular entrée being their pastas.

“The pappardelle in cream sauce is very popular,” said Nebel, “followed by the giant meatball served with spaghetti and marinara sauce. It is a 10-ounce meatball.”

1 of 6

As a tribute to his parents, who are part owners in Two J’s, and friends who have supported him, he has named dishes after them.

“First of all,” said Nebel, “the Larry Bird is named for my Dad’s love of the Celtics. Laurie’s Quesadilla is named for my mother. Chad’s Chicken Cobb Salad is named for a long-time friend and customer. And then BeeBe’s Fried Bologna is named after another friend who inspired the sandwich.”

Burgers are always a favorite. All of the buns for the burgers are locally sourced from Charpier’s Baker in Nashville. The number one choice is the Two Js Burger. It is a 10-ounce burger topped with French fries, tomato, onion and queso cheese sauce. You can order one or two more patties if you have a big appetite. The second favorite burger is the Adobe Pork Belly. It is served with cheddar cheese and coleslaw.

Another perennial favorite is pizza. They use a family recipe that they have had for 45 years. Nebel’s father learned it when he was working in a restaurant in one of the hot beds of great pizza – New York. They offer create your own, but also have some house creations, including the Great White — made with olive oil, garlic, fontina cheese, and fresh basil – and the Tuscan, which has a ranch dressing base with chicken, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, feta, mozzarella, and cheddar. Pizzas come in eight- and 14-inch sizes. Calzones and flatbreads are also available.

For the health-conscious, they have Power Bowls. The most popular of these is the Southwest Quinoa with Ahi Tuna. It offers an urban salad blend with quinoa, rice, black bean and corn salsa, shredded carrots, red onion, red pepper, green onion, crumbled queso fresco, all topped with Fuji apple vinaigrette. Chicken may be chosen instead of tuna.

Drink Options

Signature drinks are a must-try. Jon’s Signature (named for his father) is their most popular, with Tito’s handmade vodka, cranberry and lime, followed by the Run Around, made from Rekya Vodka, Gifford Elderflower Liquor, strawberry purée and fresh lime.

If mixed drinks are not your thing, they have an extensive beer list, including many local craft brews that are rotated seasonally.

Everyone is sure to find something they enjoy from the extensive menu. Nebel has it down. Being a restauranteur is in Nebel’s blood. It is a family business. His father worked in the industry for more than 35 years.

“It is a business I know,” said Neble. “I grew up in it. I love it. I am good at it. I wouldn’t think of doing anything else.”

Two Js Grille

3242 Memorial Boulevard

Murfreesboro, TN

(615) 809-2499

Website: twojsgrille.com

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Kid-friendly, with a kid’s menu