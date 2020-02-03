Danny Cagle, age 66, passed away January 30, 2020 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents William J. Cable and Martha Crabtree Cagle; brothers, William and Lanny Cagle; and sister, Carolyn Cagle. He is survived by his wife, Wanda F. Fultz Cagle; son, Joey (Jaime) Cagle; brother, Randy (Michele) Cagle; sisters, Peggy Joyce (Tom) Morley, Fran (Michael) Gregg; and grandchild, Dooney.

A gathering of friends will be 1:00-4:00 PM, Sunday, February 2m 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.