OBITUARY: Sue Crigger Jones

Sue Crigger Jones, age 85, passed away Friday, March 8, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Christine Crigger; brother, Steve Crigger; nephew, Stephen Crigger; and daughter-in-law, Kerri Jones.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Jones; children, Al Jones, Jeff Jones (Ashley), Kim Edwards (Dale); grandchildren, Allen Jones III, Jamie Legg, Jennifer Davis, Ben Jones, Calli Hull, Tyler Edwards, and Houston Jones; fourteen great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.

Sue was a member of New Vision Baptist Church. She volunteered with vacation bible school and many programs within the church. She enjoyed traveling, having weekly lunch with her friends, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, March 12, 2024 from 11:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

