OBITUARY: James Paul Humphreys Sr.

James Paul Humphreys, Sr., age 79, passed away on March 7, 2024 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was born in Augusta County, VA and a resident of Rutherford County. James worked in the Maintenance Department at Lewis Brothers Bakery.

James was preceded in death by his father, Ollie Humphreys and mother, Viola Williams Humphreys; wife, Frances Paulette Foster Humphreys; brothers, Melvin and Joseph; sisters, Mildred, Shirley and Elizabeth; and grandchildren, Corinna and Terri.

He is survived by sons, James Paul Humphrey, Jr, Jerry Wayne Belcher, James William (Susan) Belcher, Alexander Lee (Carol) Belcher, Jesse Michael Belcher; brother, Eugene Humphreys; sister, Evelyn Myers; eleven grandchildren, Jessica, Kimberly, Jonathan, Joshua, Sarah, Daniel, Hannah, Nikki, Cody, Brandon, Jennifer, William and George; and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, March 15, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 16, 2024 at O’Brien Cemetery with Jonathan Gabriel Belcher officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/