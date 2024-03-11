OBITUARY: Frances Helen Hoover Nipper

Frances Helen Hoover Nipper, age 91, passed away on March 6, 2024, at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford.

Helen was born on May 16, 1932, to parents French Lowe and Margaret D. Hoover.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Hubert Nipper, her son William Ronald “Ronnie” Hoover, and all five of her siblings.

She is survived by her son Terry Hoover (Vickie) and her daughters Nancy Hoover and Carol Tepper (Tim), all of Murfreesboro, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and eight nephews and nieces.

Helen enjoyed telling stories about growing up with her sisters and brother on Happy Hill in the Big Springs area. Later in life, she and Hubert enjoyed raising cattle and tending a very large and fertile garden on a small farm on the outskirts of Murfreesboro. Family members still talk about her famous dill pickles.

Visitation will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro on March 11th 12Noon until 2:00 PM, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM. Reverend Chris Warren officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, with family members serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 907 E. Main St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/