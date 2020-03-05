Stephen “Steve” Lewis Pendleton, age 69 of Smyrna died March 3, 2020. He was a native of Louisville, KY and was preceded in death by his parents, Elroy Francis Pendleton, and Virginia May Moss Pendleton. brother, Edward Pendleton, and sister Linda Carpenter.

Mr. Pendleton was raised in the Catholic Church and had attended the Methodist Church. He was retired sales with FBM/Wallboard Supply.

He is survived by wife Trish Pendleton; children, Amber Butler, Tiffany Dratnol and husband Brad, Aimee Welchance and husband Charles, Robert Stanfield, Jeffrey Stanfield; grandchildren, Daelan Butler, Zoee Butler, Bryce Aldridge, Mason Dratnol, Kaelyn Tucker; brothers, Tom Pendleton, Richard and wife Jackie Pendleton, Robert Pendleton.

In lieu flowers memorials may be made to Smyrna Food Bank, or Smyrna Frist United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service with Military Honors will be 3:00PM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, with Charles Welchance officiation. Graveside services will be Tuesday 1:00PM at Middle Tennessee Veteran Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com