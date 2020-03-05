John Patrick “Pat” Tracy, age 66 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A native of Columbus, OH, he was the son of the late Donald Eugene Tracy and Dorothy Louise Rutledge Tracy.

Mr. Tracy is survived by his son, James Tracy and his wife Tiffany of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Celeste Selmier of Smyrna, TN; brother, Michael Tracy of Mesquite, TX; grandchildren, Jordan Selmier, Piper Tracy, Khloe Tracy, and Lexi Tracy; and mother of his children, Cynthia Tracy.

A visitation gathering will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN.

Mr. Tracy was a printing equipment salesman.

