OBITUARY: Shirley W. Smith

Shirley W. Smith passed away on November 9, 2024. She grew up in Drew Mississippi and lived in LaVergne, TN for the past 30 years. She worked at Sam’s Club in the Café, a homemaker, and ran a Daycare Center.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Cassie Hughes Walker and Ewell Walker; husband, Harold Smith; brothers, Pierce Walker, Jabo Walker, Lee Walker; sisters, Nanette Shaw and Virginia Williams.

She is survived by her son, Derek Smith; and her daughters, Jennifer Henderson, and Claire (Kevin) Joiner.

Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at Lifepoint Church in Smyrna, TN. A Church Service will be 1:00 PM on Thursday at the Church. Burial will be in Lehrton Cemetery in Ruleville, MS.

A second visitation with the family will be from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Ruleville, MS on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Graveside service to follow at Lehrton Cemetery at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Life Point Church in Smyrna, TN.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

