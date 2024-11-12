OBITUARY: Barry Lee Burney

Barry Lee Burney passed away peacefully at his home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, surrounded by family.

Born January 5, 1941, in Trion, Georgia, he grew up in LaFayette, Georgia, the son of the late James Barry Burney and Wilma Lee Westbrook Burney.

He was also preceded in death by sisters Martha Burney McClure and Eloise Burney.

Barry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane Elizabeth “Betty” Smith Burney; son, James David Burney of Rutledge, Tennessee; daughter, Amy Burney Bates of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; grandchildren, Hannah Burney Johnson and her husband Billy of Kingston Springs, Tennessee; Alexandra Burney of Kihei, Hawaii; William Bates and his wife Kathryn of Birmingham, Alabama; Bradford Bates of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; great-granddaughters, Jane, Johanna, Jordan, and Jewell Johnson.

Barry was a sports enthusiast from a young age, actively competing in basketball, baseball, football, and golf during his high school and college years. He graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tennessee, in 1959 and went on to attend David Lipscomb College in Nashville, Tennessee, where he majored in Accounting. It was here that he met his future wife, Betty Smith of Huntsville, Alabama. The couple enjoyed 62 years of marriage. Their marriage was full of laughter and wonderful memories of late-night bridge games and friendly tennis matches played with so many dear friends. Barry and Betty were blessed with two children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, who lovingly knew him as “Granddaddy Bear.”

A man of faith, Barry was raised in the Church of Christ in LaFayette and later became a deacon at Kingwood Heights Church of Christ in Murfreesboro, where he led singing and taught Bible classes. Barry’s love for music was both evident and amusing—he knew the lyrics to nearly every song he’d ever heard, and he couldn’t resist sharing a tune whenever the opportunity arose, showcasing his remarkable memory for songs.

Barry began a career in accounting while also serving four years in the Air Force Reserves. He later became the Director of Internal Auditing at Genesco in Nashville. His expertise in financial auditing ultimately led to his role as a fraud investigator. In this role, he traveled extensively across the United States and globally, resolving complex fraud cases and gathering countless interesting and amusing stories along the way.

Retiring in 2004 did not slow him down. Barry volunteered at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital and also worked at the YMCA in Murfreesboro. He was a vibrant part of the Silver Sneakers exercise program, where he made many new friends and reconnected with old buddies.

Known for his warm, genuine personality, quick wit, and Christian integrity, Barry made a lasting impression on everyone he met. His life was marked by kindness, a wealth of knowledge, and an unwavering commitment to his faith. He loved Jesus deeply, and his life was a testament to his faith and love for others. Barry’s life was full and well-lived, and he will be profoundly missed by all who knew him. He was content with his life’s journey and looked forward to reuniting with his Creator.

His family extends heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, and support staff at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, especially Dr. Paul Jackson, wonderful cardiologist and man of God who comforted Barry with the words of 1 Corinthians 2:9 during his last days: “But as it is written, eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him.”

The family would also like to extend sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at Gentiva Hospice for their compassionate care.

Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, November 15, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday following the visitation, with Dr. Paul Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. An online guestbook for the Burney family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Memorial donations can be made to the following organizations:

Run the Maple 5K Online Donations: https://runsignup.com/Race/Donate/KY/ParkCity/RuntheMaple

Heights National Alumni Association: 1045 Woodmont Drive, Gallatin, Tennessee 37066.

