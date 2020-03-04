Shirley Miller Covington, age 76, of Antioch, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late John Shirley and Virginia Thompson Miller.

A graveside service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Mapleview Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Chris Covington and his wife Michelle, Craig Covington, and Julia Michael and her husband Tony; five grandchildren, Brandon Michael and his wife Kristin, Ashley Johnson and her husband Brandon, Jon Michael, Jessica Grech and her husband Jacob, and Connor Covington; brothers Charles Miller and his wife Alice and Thomas Miller; along with much loving extended family.

Mrs. Covington was in food services for many years, most notably with Shoney’s and O’Charleys. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.