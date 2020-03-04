Early Morning Smyrna Fire Sends Three to the Hospital

SMYRNA, Tennessee—An early morning fire sends three to the hospital.

A-Shift Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to 301 Jim Bowie Drive at approximately 4:12 a.m., March 4, 2020.

Upon arrival, personnel noted that the structure was fully engulfed in flames. SFD personnel attacked and extinguished the fire. All residents escaped, but two were transported with non-life threatening injuries. One firefighter was transported with non-life threatening injuries and has been released.

“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire and mitigating injury,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful for a positive outcome. This is another opportunity to remind our citizens that Smyrna Fire Department is always available to install free smoke alarms; please call us at 615-459-9735 x7520 for more information.”

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of American Red Cross is assisting the family.