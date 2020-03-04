Walter Jackson Richardson, age 84 of Readyville, TN, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Ruel and Voras Nolan Richardson. Mr. Richardson was also preceded in death by a son, Randy David Richardson, a brother, Charles “Bud” Richardson, and sisters, Ellen Primm and Audria Rollins.

Mr. Richardson is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lola Dabbs Richardson; son, Steven Keith Richardson of Readyville, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brother Nickey Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with nephews serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Richardson was a member of Science Hill Church of Christ and retired from Samsonite.

