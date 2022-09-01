Thursday, September 1, 2022
OBITUARY: Sandra Kay Schmidt

Sandra Kay Schmidt of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, she was 78 years old.

She was a native of Paintsville KY and was preceded in death by her parents, Jonah Castle, and Edna Adams Castle.

Mrs. Schmidt was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church and had worked for Liberty University. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Mrs. Schmidt is survived by husband of 58 years Dan Schmidt; son, Kevin D Schmidt, and wife Becky; grandchildren, Andrew W Schmidt, Benjamin M Schmidt, Allie Dixon and Dustyn, great-grandchildren; Jaden and Dylan Dixon; twin sister, Mildred Faye Lyons; sisters, Brenda Rose Watson and Janice Bone.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 6:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Dr. Mike Norris will officiate. Graveside service will be at Castle Family Cemetery in Paintsville KY on Saturday. www.woodfinchapel.com

 

