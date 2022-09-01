OBITUARY: Teddy (Ted) Ray Hollis

Teddy (Ted) Ray Hollis passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at his residence in the Lascassas community where he lived for over 45 years. He was 80 years old.

He was born in the Burt community in Cannon County in 1941 and was a graduate of Cannon County High School.

Ted was employed by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and assigned to Rutherford County for over 30 years as a game warden and was better known as “the Rabbit Sheriff”.

After retirement from being a game warden, Ted started his own bail bonding business, Lucky’s Bail Bonding.

Ted enjoyed working on his farm, hunting, and fishing but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his sons and grandsons which he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Ray Hollis and Rachel Elizabeth Todd Hollis. He is survived by his sister, Betty Hollis Blair of Smithville; his wife of 61 years, Pat Clark Hollis; sons, Teddy Clark Hollis (Annabelle), Sean Patrick Hollis (Jill); grandsons, Casey Hollis, Cullen Hollis, Isaac Hollis and Micah Hollis.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Rev. Michael O’Bannon officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Cannon County with Casey Hollis, Cullen Hollis, Isaac Hollis, Micah Hollis, Darrel Murray, and Jerry Owens serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Hollis family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

