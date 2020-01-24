Sammie Rae Brown, born June 18, 1928, age 91 (forever 29) of Rockvale, Tennessee passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Allie Freeman Brown and Altie Adell Oren Brown, his brother Clifton Brown and his sister Catherine Lawrence and his young daughter Cynthia Suzanne Brown and 2 grandsons, Jeffrey Brown McKnight and Chad Ashley Ghee. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

Sam Brown is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Pauline Covington Brown and four daughters, Deborah (Gene) Cavender of Murfreesboro, Donna (Roger) Gee of Longview, TX, Denise (Jerry) Meeks of Murfreesboro, Delora (Alan) Rigsby of Rockvale and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Allie Mae Frizzell and a host of beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Sam served in the Korean War as a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant 1950- 1952. He retired after 38 years as a local truck driver in 1986 from McLean Trucking Company and was a member of the Local 480 Teamsters Union. He spent his spare time managing his farm and raising cattle. He was a man of integrity that taught by example, honesty, and an exemplary work ethic.

Visitation with the family will be January 24th, Friday 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home, 145 Innsbrooke Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

The Celebration of Life service will be held January 25th, Saturday 10:00 am at Murfreesboro Funeral Home, 145 Innsbrooke Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37128. Following he will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the Covington Cemetery at 8052 Jackson Ridge Road, Rockvale, TN 37153.

