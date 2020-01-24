La Vergne Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

The La Vergne Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the person who robbed a bank this morning and the person who helped him flee the scene.

The suspect entered the back of the Regions Bank on Murfreesboro Road around 9:30 a.m. and presented a note to the teller. In the note the subject said he had a gun and wanted all the money in the till.

The subject is described as a black male, 5’9”, wearing a black hoodie. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money the subject fled the scene with another subject in a silver Maxima with temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Vergne Police at (615) 793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-STOP (7867).

