Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of February 2020. Highlights this month include All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Locke & Key, Back to the Future Part III, Better Call Saul season 4, and Narcos: Mexico Season 2.
Feb. 1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
Feb. 3
Sordo
Team Kaylie: Part 3
Feb. 4
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
Feb. 5
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Feb. 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage
Feb. 7
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
Horse Girl
Locke & Key
My Holo Love
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Feb. 8
The Coldest Game
Feb. 9
Better Call Saul: Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Polaroid
Feb. 11
Good Time
CAMINO A ROMA
Q Ball
Feb. 12
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Feb. 13
Dragon Quest Your Story
Love is Blind
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
Feb. 14
Cable Girls: Final Season
Isi & Ossi
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Feb. 15
Starship Troopers
Feb. 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
Feb. 19
Chef Show: Volume 3
Feb. 20
Spectros
Feb. 21
A Haunted House
Babies
Gentefied
Glitch Techs
Puerta 7
System Crasher
Feb. 22
Girl On The Third Floor
Feb. 23
Full Count
Feb. 25
Every Time I Die
Feb. 26
I Am Not Okay With This
Feb. 27
Altered Carbon: Season 2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution
Feb. 28
All The Bright Places
Babylon Berlin: Season 3
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trincherainfinita
Queen Sono
Restaurants on the Edge
Unstoppable
Feb. 29
Jerry Maguire