OBITUARY: Sabrina Lynn Darks

Sabrina Lynn Darks, age 62 of LaVergne, TN passed away on December 6, 2022.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Alexander Carney and Louise Reed Carney.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two nephews.

Mrs. Darks is survived by her husband, Daniel Darks; daughters, Danielle Currey and husband Brandon and Kristi Polster and husband Joey; grandchildren, Autumn and Owen Currey and Harley, Piper, and Elias Polster; and sisters, Linda Martin and husband Michael and Cindy Dayton and husband Noel.

Visitation with the Darks family will be Friday, December 9, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Smyrna First United Methodist Church with memorial service beginning at 1:00 PM.

