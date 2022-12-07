OBITUARY: Eddy Ray Finch

Eddy Ray Finch, age 73, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at his home on December 4th, 2022, he was being cared for by a dedicated team of compassionate caregivers and Alive Hospice.

Eddy was born on February 11th, 1949, to parents William Henry and Hester Jane Finch in Nashville, TN.

After high school, Eddy pursued his Bachelor of Industrial Technology at Tennessee Tech, serving his community as an Electrical and Automotive Engineer; Eddy also served his country in the US Army. As a child, Eddy was a member of the Church of Christ and had also been attending World Outreach Church.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Finch; nephews, Ron (Laura) Waggoner, Bill (Jennifer) Waggoner, Michael Doyle Finch; niece, Jennifer Finch; sister-in-law, Mary Finch and a host of other nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Hester Finch; brothers, William Doyle Finch, James Larry Finch; and sister, Julia Ann Waggoner.

A visitation with the family will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN, on Saturday, December 17th, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM with military honors opening the funeral service at 2:00 PM. Eddy’s interment will be held at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery later this spring. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Alive Hospice.

