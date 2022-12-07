Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps to $379 Million for December 9th Drawing

The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 15, 16, 19, 28, and 47, plus the gold Mega Ball 13.

So the big prize rolls to an estimated $379 million ($202.6 million cash) for the next drawing on Friday, December 9, 2022.

The Largest Mega Millions® Jackpot!

$1.537 Billion

On October 23, 2018, Mega Millions again set an industry milestone with a $1.537 billion jackpot; it was only the second time ever that any lottery prize passed the billion-dollar mark. Because there was just one winning ticket in the drawing, sold in South Carolina, it was the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket. That single-ticket industry record stood for more than four years.