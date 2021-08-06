Roland William Youngs

Roland William Youngs, age 89, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

He was born in Rochester, New York to the late Arthur C. and Lillian Isabelle Youngs.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Glenna Walker Youngs; sisters, Vivian Soule, Marian Ebbs, Loretta Durant, and Frankie; brothers, Arthur C. Youngs, Jr, John Youngs, Donald Youngs, Robert Youngs, Tommy Youngs, and Bruce Youngs.

He is survived by his son, Ralph Youngs and his wife Doris; grandsons, Jeffrey Youngs, Benjamin Youngs and his wife Shareen; great-grandchildren, Nathan Youngs, Allison Youngs, Mariah Youngs, Sydney Youngs, Paisley Youngs; sisters, Doris Rodas and Phyllis Benson; and many other family and friends.

Mr. Youngs was an Air Force Veteran and a member of Old Jefferson Church of Christ. He loved playing and listening to music. He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 11:00-1:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna with Funeral Service following at 1:00 PM. Brother Bob Horn will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

www.woodfinchapel.com


