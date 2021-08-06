Wellness Emporium held its ribbon cutting for its new location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 2136 Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro’s home for better health & well being, featuring their farm’s craft kombucha and kefir on tap for growler refills, mushroom extracts, hemp products, tonics, tinctures teas, and more

Wellness Emporium

2136 Middle Tennessee Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 469-7778

Facebook