Patricia Sue Moore

Patricia Sue Moore, age 72, passed away on August 3, 2021.

She was born in Cannon County and lived most of her life in Murfreesboro. She taught 30 years with the Rutherford County Schools and worked as a florist at Kroger’s on Middle Tennessee Blvd for 28 years. Sue currently attended North Boulevard Church of Christ and was a member of First Baptist of Woodbury.

Sue touched so many lives and helped to shape the future of the many children she taught. She loved traveling, antique shopping, and going to the beach. Sue was loved by her family and friends, Jean Pitts and Sandra Vinson; friend/neighbor, Jo Hughes and will forever be in our hearts and missed daily.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, William Moore and Eula Mae Stephens Moore; brothers, William “Bill” Robert Moore, Hugh Edward Moore, John Lee Moore; sisters, Eliza Ann Pichulo and Mary Lou Haley.

She is survived by sisters, Jean (James) Bogle and Geraldine (Joe Edwin) Young; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Bogle, Jessica Young, Joey Young, Chris Young, Bobby Moore, Kim Bailey; great-nieces and nephews, Zach Maino, Molly Maino, Hailey Young, Bo Young; one very special great-great-grandnephew, Maverick; cousins, Kay, Dan, and Greg Goff and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be 9:00 AM until time of chapel service at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 6, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Tony Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


