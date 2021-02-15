Our Rho. She was a definite light in all our lives. She lived her life as a child of God. She devoted several hours every day to studying “the word” as she would say. If she was unable to devote her time to her faith she would get like an addict in search of a fix.

She was loved by so many. She was the best, kindest person. She was the epitome of love. She loved everyone.

She is survived by her sister Angela Kennebrew from Milwaukee, WI. Her brother Anthony Scott and her sister Shamika Scott both from St Louis, MO. AND her best friend and adopted sister Brenda Beach, and the Beach family.

We have all lost a wonderful woman. The loss will be greatly felt, but we rejoice in the knowledge that she is with her Father and Lord God. She is where she worked her whole life to be. And for that we give thanks praise God.

