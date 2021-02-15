With love and a heavy heart, the family of Charles David Youree, Jr., announces his death on January 26, 2021. He passed away peacefully in Fairfax, Virginia at the age of 92.

Born and raised in Rutherford County, Tennessee, Charles “Chuck” was the son of the late Charles David Youree, Sr., and Virginia Tilford Youree. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Inez Valdez Youree; his sister, Ellen Frances Robinson; brothers-in-law, Myers Browning Parsons, Sr. and Carlos Echeverria; and sisters-in-law, Carmen Valdez and Mercedes Valdez Denegri.

He is survived by his children, Victoria Youree Seminario and husband Robert of Guayaquil, Ecuador, Michelle Youree Hostler and husband Robert of Clifton, Virginia, Valerie Youree of Guayaquil, Ecuador and Clifton, Virginia, and Robert Youree and wife Kara of Alexandria, Virginia; also survived by his sister, Ann Nora Youree Parsons of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Thomas W. Robinson of Venice, Florida; sister-in-law, Rafaela Valdez Echeverria of Manhattan, New York; and grandchildren, Charles Seminario, Ivy Seminario Rosales, Jackson Charles Youree, Addison Jane Youree, and Cooper Valdez Youree; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graduate of Central High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Charles attended college at Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee before his appointment in 1948 to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point from the Territory of Alaska, where he had been working for the Alaska Railroad. He graduated from West Point in June of 1952 with a Bachelor of Science and a commission in the U.S. Air Force; he later earned a Master’s Degree in Military Science from the Army Command and General Staff College, and MBA from Auburn University, and was a distinguished graduate from the Air War College.

Charles loved his family and friends and was driven in his career. He married his sweetheart, Inez Valdez of Glen Ridge New Jersey, the day after his graduation from West Point, and after a short honeymoon on the Jersey Shore, Chuck and Inez embarked on a full life, raising 4 children, and maintaining a collection of various animals which always included at least several horses and dogs. Charles’ military career took the family to many wonderful locations throughout the United States, including many years in Texas, Nebraska, and Virginia, and shorter stints in Kansas, Alabama, South Dakota and California.

A pilot who spent time as a flight instructor, Charles’ Air Force service led him to stints in Tactical Air Command, Strategic Air Command, and Military Air Lift Command. He enjoyed a distinguished career and retired from the Air Force in 1977 as a Brigadier General. His military decorations and awards include the Distinguished Service Medal for exceptionally meritorious and distinguished service to the Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Legion of Merit; Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster; Air Medal with oak leaf cluster; and the Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster.

Following his retirement from the military, Charles and Inez chose to stay in Virginia, in the DC area, where Charles embarked on his second career as a financial advisor and money manager. His career in investments took him to such firms as EF Hutton, Paine Webber, Shearson Lehman, and Dean Witter/Smith Barney, before co-funding his own firm, Fairfax Capital Management, Inc., where he worked until his retirement in 2013.

Growing up on a farm during the depression shaped his character and spirit. Charles had a strong work ethic, but he also loved to have fun and was quick to tell anecdotes from his childhood, college days, and career. He had a strong sense of responsibility and duty, an appreciation and respect for his life-long connection and bond with childhood friends, West Point Classmates, and neighbors. He relished his many friendships and always kept his family’s well-being foremost in his thoughts.

He was very athletic, competitive and never hesitant to jump in, join and/or lead any number of community organizations, events, functions and/or causes. He was past President/Vice President of two homeowners’ associations; his West Point Class of 52; the Fairfax Hunt, and an active member of The Black-Tie Club, to name a few. While always willing and happy to serve, what was most important to him was to channel that energy to accompany his family, West Point Classmates and friends in their various pursuits of horseback riding, skiing, traveling the globe and perhaps his favorite, discovery of a new favorite restaurant. His mantra was, “…when I pass this life, it will be with joy in the knowledge of a live well lived.”

Because of issues related to Covid-19, there will be a Zoom celebration of life for family. At a later, yet to be determined date, a memorial service for West Point Classmates and family friends at the Old Post Chapel at Fort Myer in Arlington, VA., and a graveside service for internment at the family cemetery plot in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The family will be reaching out to all with dates as they become available. Please contact Michelle Hostler, [email protected] for more information.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made in memory of Charles’ wife, Inez Youree, to CurePSP, online at https://give.psp.org/ 1-800-457-4777

www.woodfinchapel.com