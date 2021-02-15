The Murfreesboro Street Department is salting roads around the clock with six dump trucks on State Highways and major roadways (Memorial Blvd., Old Fort Parkway, Medical Center Parkway, Veterans Parkway). Five pickups are operating with salt boxes running highly traveled secondary roads. Some areas will remain slick until trucks can apply treatment to the streets.

The Street Department is urging all to “use caution and patience as salt trucks work the roadways” and to “stay home if you don’t absolutely have to be out.”

The Murfreesboro Police Department reports no weather-related crashes overnight Sunday.

They report that Church Street & Rutherford Blvd. are still slick.

Black ice is being reported on bridges and overpasses so motorist should be cautious if travel is necessary. These conditions are expected to continue under the current weather pattern until the weather improves and the roads become passable.

Remember – Ice and Snow, Take it Slow.

Tune into CityTV to view local road conditions in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro CityTV is located on:

Comcast Xfinity channel 3 and Channel 1094,

AT&T U-verse channel 99,