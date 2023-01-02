OBITUARY: Rev. Terry Clapp

Rev. Terry Clapp, age, 90 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

A native of Hardmoney, KY, he was the son of the late Freeman Terry and Iva Mae Keeling Clapp.

Rev. Clapp was a minister for 55 years and received his master’s degree in theology from Florida Gulf Coast University. He and his wife served the Lord and many churches in his 55 years of service.

Rev. Clapp was also preceded in death by his wife Frankie Nell Chandler Clapp who died on December 29, 2020, a daughter, Pamela Ann Clapp Mills and a son, David Terry Clapp.

Rev. Clapp is survived by his son, Roger Clapp, Sr. and his wife Julia of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Louis Mills, Roger Clapp, Jr., Lauren DeStefano, Jessica Owens, and Terri Beth Miller; seven great-grandchildren and a daughter-in-law, Lisa Glass Clapp of Cleveland, TN.

A graveside service was held at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah, KY with Bro. Jerry Austin officiating.

