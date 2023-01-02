OBITUARY: Martha ‘Tootie’ Delores Montgomery

Martha “Tootie” Delores Montgomery of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, she was 91 years old.

Mrs. Montgomery was a member of Miracle Baptist Church in La Vergne, where she loved teaching Sunday School. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was a native of Bedford County and was preceded in death by husband, Joe R. Montgomery, Jr.; parents, Lincoln Uselton and Eula Lawson Uselton; granddaughter, Kelly Lynn Montgomery; sisters, Sarah Cumberland, Shirley McInturff, nephews, Michael McInturff, Tony Cumberland; daughter-in-law, Rena Montgomery.

Mrs. Montgomery is survived by her sons, Gary Montgomery, and Danny Montgomery; grandchildren; Joseph Montgomery and wife Dawn, Kathy Emerton and husband Tony, Daniel Montgomery, Nathan Montgomery; Great-grandchildren; Ryan Montgomery, Cody Emerton, Jasper Emerton, Savanna Emerton, Jackson Montgomery, Liam Montgomery; great-great-grandchild, Ellie; sister, Audrey Palmer; nephew, Pat McInturff; niece; Camella Wilson.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Rodney Boyd will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

