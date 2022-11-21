OBITUARY: Rev. Dr. F. Murray Mathis

Rev. Dr. F. Murray Mathis, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet his Lord and Savior, his beloved wife Loretta and daughter Esther on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

A native of Rossville, GA, he was the son of the late Lee and Florence Estell Pitts Mathis.

Dr. Mathis was also preceded in death by his wife Loretta Hughes Mathis who passed away in 2020, his daughter Esther who passed away in 1986, his brother and sister-in-law Paul and Sheila Mathis.

Brother Murray is survived by his son, Archie Lee Mathis and his wife Kelly of Columbia, TN and his grandchildren, Britain Mathis, Lily and PJ Scott of Murfreesboro, TN, Noah, Gracie and Mathan Whitwell of Columbia, TN.

Murray graduated from Belmont University and then continued pursuing his master’s and doctorate at Luther Rice Seminary. Hillsboro Chapel in Tennessee was his first pastoral role in the early 60s. He then felt led to Texas where he pastored at Lakewood Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Elkhart. Moving back to Tennessee, he pastored Powell’s Chapel Baptist, East Commerce Baptist, and Joelton First Baptist before feeling led to Third Baptist in Murfreesboro where he served as lead pastor for over 20 years.

While at Third, he helped build a beautiful worship center. Brother Murray held the title of President of the Tennessee Baptist Convention for 2 years with his sweet wife, Loretta, serving alongside him as the President of the Tennessee Baptist Pastors Wives Association.

Next, Murray pastored at Walter Hill Baptist Church, Marshall Knobb Baptist, and Short Creek. His last 2 years of ministry were spent at Mt. Carmel Baptist where he retired to be full time caregiver to his best friend who needed his full attention.

As Murray moved to NHC in Columbia, he served as in house pastor, he preached each Sunday up until 3 weeks before he went to heaven.

Visitation with family will be held on Sunday from 4:00-7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. The funeral service will be held at Third Baptist Church on Monday at 11:00 with visitation an hour prior to the service. Archie Mathis, W.D. Thomason, Rev. Leon Edwards and Gary Rickman will officiate the service with burial following at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

We would like to give a special thank you to Holly Brawner for being an excellent nurse and special friend at NHC.

An online guestbook for the Mathis family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/