OBITUARY: Gene ‘Big Daddy’ Dixon Sr.

Gene Dixon Sr. a.k.a. “Big Daddy” passed away at his residence on Friday, November 18, 2022, he was 84 years old.

He was a native of Memphis, TN and served in the United States Army. Gene was a member of Kingwood Church of Christ. Gene worked as a Golf Pro at Stones River Country Club for 33 years and continued as an honorary member.

Gene grew up in Memphis, TN where he learned to play golf. He attended South Side High School and played on the golf team. In 1956, Gene and his brother, David Dixon, along with Sonny Webb, and Charles Belcher won the TSSAA Championship. He went on to play for Memphis State University.

After college, he served in the U.S. Army and did a tour in Korea. He returned to golf at the West Moreland Country Club in Wilmette, IL as one of the assistant golf professionals.

Once he returned to Tennessee, he began working for Memphis Fire Department, where he met a young lady named Mary and they were married in July 1966. In one short year, they welcomed their son, Gene Jr., and they moved to Murfreesboro, TN where Gene accepted the Head Golf Professional position at Stones River Country Club. Gene and Mary soon welcomed daughter Debbie after moving to Murfreesboro.

Golf impacted the Dixon family and countless others, as he taught, employed, and grew with the members and their families at the Country Club.

Gene always worked on his game, but it was his short game that fellow golfers will remember the most. He played on the U.S. PGA Senior Tour for a short time, while still running the golf shop at the Club. He was inducted into the University of Memphis Hall of Fame. Gene had many opportunities to rub shoulders with famous golfers, actors and local celebrities, but he always remained humble.

Gene’s greatest joy was Mary and the fact that she loved being his caddy for over fifty years. He played the game of golf and enjoyed teaching others how to play the greatest game on earth.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Grover F. and Jessie L. Northcutt Dixon; wife, Mary Louise Dixon; three brothers; three sisters; and son-in-law, Brian Freeland.

Gene is survived by son, Gene (Leshelle) Dixon Jr.; daughter, Debbie (Brian) Freeland; brother, David Dixon, Sr.; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tennessee Junior Golf Foundation at Golf House Tennessee, 400 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN 37069.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/