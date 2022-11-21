OBITUARY: Edward Glynn VanHuss

Edward Glynn VanHuss of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, he was 73 years old.

He was born in Fayetteville NC. He was preceded in death by his, parents, Carl William VanHuss and Evelyn Katherine Cromeens; brother Larry VanHuss, and sister, Janice Haines.

Mr. VanHuss was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy VanHuss; children, Charity Ann Troyer and husband Jason, William VanHuss and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Nicholas White, Lily Troyer, Harrison Troyer, Abigail Troyer, Samantha Troyer, Kelsey VanHuss, Aubrey VanHuss; brothers, Ron VanHuss, Bruce VanHuss, Mark VanHuss; sisters, Brenda Orlando, Katie Wynn, Lisa Reimer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr.VanHuss to National Coalition for Homeless Veterans www.nchv.org

Memorial Gathering will be 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Monday, November 28, 2022, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/