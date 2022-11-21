OBITUARY: Frank A. Hayes

Frank A. Hayes, age 97, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and alumni of Rockvale High School. He retired from Murfreesboro Bank and Trust. Frank served in the United States Army in the 8th Infantry 28th Regiment. While serving in France, was wounded during combat on the Crozon Pennensula,.for which he received a Purple Heart.

Frank was an active member of the VFW, DAV and American Legion and held various leadership positions in all of them. Frank was also a member of Haynes Chapel Church.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Robert R. and Julia Hayes; 1st wife, Margaret Busy Hayes; daughter, Deborah M. Hayes; brothers, Marvin E. Hayes, Dorris C. Hayes, William R. Hayes; sister, Ruth J. Harrison; step-son, James Easterling.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Smith Hayes; son, Kenneth A. (Gina) Hayes of Lebanon; step-daughter, Melster (James) Slone of Pike County, KY; grandchildren, Sarah M. Hayes and Joshua A. Hayes; and step-granddaughter, Maddie Easterling and her mother, Maggie Easterling.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jim Paschall officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haynes Chapel Church, 5935 Woodbury Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37127.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

